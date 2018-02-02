Scottish Servicemember Among Three Killed in Iraq

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to protect corruption in the government. Others protested near Erbil against Turkey’s assault on Afrin.

At least three people were killed, and five more were wounded recently:

The non-combat-related death of a Scottish servicemember at the al-Asad base on January 31 is being investigated.

Gunmen killed two militiamen in Abbasi.

Five people were wounded were Kurdish security personnel attempted to disrupt a protest near Erbil.

Read more by Margaret Griffis