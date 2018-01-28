Sheikh Shot at Fake Checkpoint; 29 Killed in Iraq

General Dynamics has reportedly ceased maintenance work on Iraqi-owned Abrams tanks over the possible possession of a tank by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a transfer that would break the contract between Baghdad and the U.S. company.
At least 23 were killed or found dead, and 29 were wounded:
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded three others at a Radwaniya market. Three people were wounded in another bombing in Arab Jabour. Two people were killed and nine were wounded in a tribal dispute in Nahrawan.
Militants Sheikh Turki al-Nadawi and his brother, a lawyer, who were traveling on a highway in Diyala province.
Two people were killed and two more were wounded in a drive-by shootin in Haritha.
In Metabijh, a booby-trapped house exploded, killing a policeman and wounding nine more.
An explosion in Abbara killed a farmer and wounded two others.
Gunmen killed a member of the Rashad town council.
In Qara Tapa, a bomb wounded a security member.
The bodies of six militants were found in a grave in Basateen al-Mukhisa.
Four militants were killed in Makhmour.
An airstrike near Hamrin Lake left three militants dead.
