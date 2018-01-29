ISIS Attacks Vex Security Forces NE of Baghdad; 15 Killed in Iraq

Although a ban on international flights remains imposed on Kurdistan, the Iraqi parliament voted to remove sanctions on Kurdistan’s banks.

Journalists continue to face violent attacks from politician’s bodyguards.

Several small Islamic State attacks against security personnel relatively occurred near each other in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Salah ad Din provinces, which are north and east of Baghdad. At least 15 were killed or found dead, and six were wounded in them:

An attack left one tribal fighter dead and three wounded in Rashad.

In Hawija, militants killed a militiaman and wounded two more. Ten militants were killed.

A bombing in Moltaqa left one policeman dead and another wounded.

In Hiit, Diyala province, mortars killed a farmer.

A civilian was killed in a blast in Dour, Salah ad Din.

