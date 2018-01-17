Attacks Shift to Diyala Province; 11 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s recently unveiled political coalition has fallen apart within days, potentially making Abadi a lame duck before May elections. The Shi’ite militia groups he had allied with were only the latest participants to withdraw. Sunni groups, meanwhile, again stated that the country is not ready for elections; war-ravaged areas need more time to recover, and the 2.5 million still displaced need to return home.

Separately, Abadi claimed to be serious about paying salaries to employees in the Kurdistan region.

Iraqi and U.S. forces are jointly preparing to stave off any potential threats that are expected ahead of May elections.

Federal police are replacing Iraqi army forces in Tuz Khormato. Soldiers are being deployed to Mosul.

At least 11 people were killed, and 17 more were wounded:

A roadside bomb killed two policemen and wounded seven more in Tubaj.

In Muqdadiya, two people were shot dead near a hospital. A municipal employee was also shot dead.

In Madaen, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more.

An operation in Qurna left one soldier dead and two wounded.

A policeman was wounded during a shooting at an Abbara checkpoint.

Three people were wounded in a blast in Tarmiya.

In Tal Afar, three militants were killed during a failed attack.

Security forces killed a militant in Haramat.

