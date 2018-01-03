Anti-ISIS Operations Continue near Mosul; 21 Killed in Iraq

The head of the Muqdadiya City Council, Adnan al-Tamimi, warned that Islamic State militants are become more active in the area.

At least 23 people were killed, and 10 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, one person was killed and three were wounded by a blast in Doura.

Clashes in Dibs left a tribal fighter dead and two policemen wounded.

A bomb wounded three police in Qaim.

In Madaen, a bomb wounded two civilians.

Eleven militants were killed during operations in Albu Saif and Shamsiyat.

On an island in the Tigris River near Mosul, six militants were killed.

In Kasarat, four suicide bombers were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis