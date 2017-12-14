Dozens of Sunnis Executed on Terror Charges; 53 Killed in Iraq

Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization, has ordered his militia followers to cut their ties with the political wing of the organization and start taking orders from the Iraqi military. Most importantly, he ordered them to withdraw from captured cities, which could reduce sectarian tensions across the country. The move will also free him to run in the May parliamentary elections, which is currently off limits to members of the militia groups. Qais al-Khazali, head of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr made similar declarations earlier in the week.

Iraqi helicopters bombed Kurdish suburb around Tuz Khormato. Home demolitions continue in the city.

Shi’ite forces have reportedly deployed into central Khanaqin.

Meanwhile, military officials from Iraq and the United States met with leaders in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss security in the region.

At least 53 people were killed or executed, and seven people were wounded:

At a prison in Nasariya, the Iraqi government hanged 38 Sunni prisoners who had been found guilty on terrorism charges. Unfortunately, it is understood that many prisoners are beaten into giving confections and trials often do not meet fairness standards. The men were all Sunnis and allegedly members of the Islamic State.

A bomb in Taji killed one person and wounded five more.

In Mahboubiyah, a soldier was killed and another was wounded during an operation. Thirteen militants were also killed.

A roadside bomb wounded a farmer in Muqdadiya.

