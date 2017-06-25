Hawija Displaced Found Dead; 200 Killed in Iraq

As most Mosul residents celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday without the presence of the Islamic State to dampen the observances, militants staged attacks and may have recovered territory in the few western neighborhoods they still control. It is clear that fighting has been heavy, but comprehensive casualty figures are still not being released.

At least 200 people were killed:

Fourteen bodies were found near Alam. Some were shot. Some died of exposure. The victims were fleeing Hawija.

In Mosul, an airstrike left five members of one family dead. Another strike killed 14 militants. Security forces killed at least 127 militants.

Seven civilians were beheaded on espionage charges in Hawija.

In Yayji, gunmen kidnapped three brothers. One was found dead.

Gunmen stormed a home in Jbela, where they killed a man and arrested his family.

Gunmen killed a farmer in Iskandariya.

Airstrikes killed 30 militants in Anbar province.

