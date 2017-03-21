New Reports of Chemical Weapons in Mosul; 47 Killed in Iraq

Tensions continue between Peshmerga Rojava forces and Sinjar Resistance Units who fought over territorial control earlier in March. Although no casualties have been reported recently, Yazidi civilians are still suffering the consequences of the fighting.

New reports of civilians being sickened by chemical weapons came out of Mosul.

At least 47 were killed and 54 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, the bodies of a missing colonel and two officers were discovered; the men had been reported captured on Monday, along with six others, but Iraqi authorities denied the group fell into Islamic State hands. Hospitals treated 45 people for breathing difficulties believed to have been caused by chemical weapons. Nine snipers were killed near al-Nuri Mosque. Three bombers were killed. At least 24 more militants were killed in the fighting.

A bomb in the Hamrin Mountains killed five people and wounded four more, who were trying to escape Islamic State territory.

In Baghdad, a blast near a smithy in Sabaa al-Bour left one dead and two wounded. Two people were wounded in a blast in Rashidiya.

Two explosives experts were killed and another was wounded while attempting to defuse a bomb in Nuaimiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis