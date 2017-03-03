A ceasefire is currently in effect between Peshmerga Rojava forces and Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.) who where fighting each other in the Sinjar region earlier on Friday. The Peshmerga Rojava forces are comprised of Syrian Kurds who were trained with support from the Kurdish Regional Government (K.R.G.) in Iraq. The Y.B.S. units are allied with the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrilla group, which is at war with neighboring Turkey.

The Peshmerga forces apparently encroached on territory controlled by the Y.B.S. in Khana Sor as they were traveling to the Syrian border. The K.R.G. released a statement claiming that Y.B.S. troops stopped the Peshmerga illegally. The Y.B.S. suggested Turkey was behind the maneuvers. The Y.B.S., however, has also been accused of multiple attacks on Peshmerga in the last year.

Sinjar is home to the Yazidi people. The Islamic State militants, who murdered and kidnapped thousands of the minority group, occupied it in 2014. The Peshmerga and Y.B.S. forces both participated in fighting against ISIS/Daesh. However, Hazim Mir Tahsin Beg, the hereditary leader of the Yazidi community, has called on the YBS to withdraw from the area.

At least two were killed and 18 more were wounded or sickened:

In Mosul, the number of people admitted to hospitals for chemical poisoning has risen by nine to a total of 12 victims.

In Khana Sor, one Y.B.S. fighter was killed and three more were wounded. Four Peshmerga were wounded. Also, two journalists were injured while covering the battles.

A suicide bomber was killed at Lake Thar Thar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis