Iraq Weekly Roundup: 27 Killed

At least 27 people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets killed 13 guerrillas in northern Iraq. Six more P.K.K. were killed earlier in the week.

Two border guards were killed, and another was wounded in a shootout with Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Dahko. Two P.K.K. guerrillas were killed afterwards, during a search operation.

In Suleimaniya, an unidentified drone killed two men and two women in a car. The drone also left a man with injuries. The injured man was riding a motorcycle during the attack. The P.K.K. blamed Turkey.

A Kurdish man was shot and wounded in an attack his sister blamed on Popular Mobilization Forces. His property was also destroyed. The militiamen claimed they were in control of the area, and the man was not allowed to improve the property.