Iraq Weekly Roundup: 34 Killed

At least 34 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 11 P.K.K. guerrillas dead.

Six bodies, belonging to ISIS members, were found after airstrikes in Kirkuk province.

Airstrikes in Diyala province, killed four ISIS militants.

In earlier operations, at least 13 militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains area.

An old hand grenade exploded and wounded three children after they discovered it in Baiji.

A civilian was slightly wounded by old war materiel in Diyala province. He was using fire to clear a tributary in his orchard. The fire caused an old bullet to explode.