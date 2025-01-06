Iraq Weekly Roundup: 15 Killed, Including Coalition Servicemember

At least 15 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Operations in the Hamrin Mountains left one Coalition servicemember dead and two more wounded. Although the home country of the deceased has not been announced, authorities said the servicemember was not an American. The Hamrin Mountains continue to be an area of concern in the battle against ISIS. Operations to eradicate the remaining militants there occur frequently.

Turkish forces targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K>) guerrillas killed two female leaders.

Turkish strikes on Gara and Hakurk left 10 P.K.K. members dead.

A Peshmerga fighter was killed when he came across an old landmine in Amedi. The source of the landmine was not identified.

Near Mosul, an old landmine killed a shepherd.