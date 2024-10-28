Iraq Weekly Roundup: 87 Killed

At least 87 people were killed, and two US soldiers were wounded in recent violence:

Two U.S. servicemembers were wounded during anti-ISIS operations at an undisclosed location last week.

Turkey launched early 500 strikes on Iraq and Syria since a P.K.K. attack on a defense company near Ankara last week.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and affiliated targets left five Yazidis dead. It is unclear if the five were members of the Sinjar Protection Units (S.P.U.) or simply civilians. One of the dead was a 14-year-old boy.

Turkey reported killed 30 guerrillas last week.

Turkish strikes killed 23 guerrillas across northern Iraq.

During an operation in the Hamrin Mountains, nine ISIS leaders were killed. One of them, Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader, is said to have been the governor of ISIS in Iraq.

Sixteen militants were killed near Rutba.

Four militants were killed in Salah ad Din.