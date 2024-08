Iraq Weekly Roundup: 33 Killed

At least 33 people were killed in recent violence:

A Turkish soldier was killed in an incident involving Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Duhok province.

Turkish strikes in northern Iraq killed 17 guerrillas belonging to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) forces.

Four P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in earlier airstrikes.

Turkish airstrikes also killed eight P.K.K. militants early last week.

A militia member was killed during an ISIS attack in Tuz Khormato.

ISIS gunmen killed two security members during a clash in a rural area of Qopi Qaradagh.