Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed in recent violence. Sixteen victims were found in old mass graves:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets killed 11 guerrillas Asos, Gara, and Hakurk.

Two female P.K.K. leaders were killed during a Turkish operation in Hakurk.

Four P.K.K. members were killed in Turkish strikes.

A drone strike near Suleimaniya killed three P.K.K. members.

A security member was shot dead in Al-Majar Al-Kabir.

The remains of 14 people were found in a mass grave in Tal Afar. The group was probably killed during the ISIS occupation.

In Mosul, the bodies of two children killed by ISIS militants years ago were discovered in the rubble of a hospital.

Also, several rockets were launched at the Ain al-Asad Base, which hosts American servicemembers. No casualties were reported .