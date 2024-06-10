Iraq Weekly Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest attacks:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) targets left two guerillas dead.

A guard was wounded when gunmen attacked the British Cambridge Institute in Diwaniyah.

In Kirkuk, gunmen killed one policeman and wounded another. Later, one of the gunmen was injured when he was detained.

Numerous injuries were reported in Nasariya, after clashes took place between higher education graduates and police. The graduates were demanding jobs promised them months ago by Prime Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani in an effort to end previous protests.