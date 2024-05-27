Iraq Weekly Roundup: 20 Killed

At least 20 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

A Turkish soldier was killed in an I.E.D. blast blamed on the P.K.K. in the northern mountains. Another soldier was killed separately.

Five P.K.K. members were killed in Turkish airstrikes.

Six more P.K.K. were killed in ongoing airstrikes.

One Sunni militiaman was killed, and four others were wounded in an I.E.D. blast in Khan Bani Saad. The troops were drawn to the bomb while investigating a previous explosion.

One soldier was killed and two more were wounded when a bomb attached to their vehicle exploded. The bombing took place in a rural area along the border between the Diyala and Salah ad Din governorates.

Clashes in Rutba left one security member dead and another wounded. Two militants were also killed .

A bomb killed a soldier in Tuz.

Also, two KFC stores were attacked in Baghdad, but no casualties were reported. The attacks seem to be in response to a belief that the brand supports Israel.