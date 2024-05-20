Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed, and 22 more were wounded in the latest attacks:

Turkish strikes killed 12 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk and Gara.

An ISIS attack at an army outpost near Kirkuk left one soldier dead and two wounded.

In Tarmiya, a bomb killed three soldiers and wounded five more who were traveling in a military convoy.

Two soldiers were killed, and five more were wounded when gunmen opened fire on their post in Latifiya.

A mortar attack in Yusufiya left one person dead and seven wounded.

Two police officers were killed in Jurf al-Sakhar as they tried to defuse a bomb.

Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Madaen.

An ISIS attack in Dumez left three soldiers with injuries.