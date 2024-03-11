Iraq Weekly Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

A Ten militants were killed during operations in Wadi al-Tharthar.

Two ISIS members were killed during an operation in Rawa.

Near Sheladiz, two people were killed, and two more were wounded during an airstrike while picking herbs. Turkey has been blamed for the strike.

In Sinjar, a Turkish drone targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members killed an unknown number of guerrillas.

Turkish agents killed a P.K.K. leader in Suleimaniya.

Old explosives in the desert in Anbar province killed a militiaman and wounded two more.

An old mine killed a aman and wounded his son while they were picking truffles near kirkuk.