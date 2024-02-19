Iraq Weekly Roundup: 20 Killed

At least 20 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed eight guerrillas.

Six P.K.K. guerrillas were killed during a strike in the Gara region.

Another four P.K.K. members were killed in earlier operations.

One Turkish soldier was killed, and another was wounded during anti-P.K.K. operations in Duhok province.

The body of a Sadrist Movement activist was found on a highway, a day after his kidnapping in Babil Province.

Another Sadrist was kidnapped near Hilla.

Also, Iran and Iraq exchanged the remains of 45 people who had gone missing during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.