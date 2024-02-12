Iraq Weekly Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

A U.S drone strike killed three militiamen. The three belonged to the Kataib Hezbollah militia. One of them was reported to be Wissam Mohammed “Abu Bakr” al-Saadi, who was the commander in charge of the militia’s operations in Syria.

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left two guerrillas dead in northern Iraq. Separately, a P.K.K. leader was killed, along with several others during a Turkish operation.

One person was killed, and another wounded in a shooting near Kirkuk.