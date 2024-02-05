Iraq Weekly Roundup: 29 Killed

At least 29 people were killed, and 38 more were wounded in recent violence:

On Friday, U.S. forces struck positions held by pro-Iran paramilitary groups in western Iraq, in response to a January attack in Jordan. That attack left three U.S. servicemembers dead. Sixteen militia members were killed in the strikes, and another 36 people were wounded, including civilians. The heaviest strike took place in Qaim and targeted Ketaeb Hezbollah sites. Strikes were also conducted in Akashat and across the border in Syria. It is unclear, which group or government is ultimately responsible for the attack. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned that more strikes are planned.

After the attacks, al-Hashd al-Shaabi chief and former head of the Iraqi National Security Council, Falih al-Fayyadh, demanded U.S. troops withdraw from Iraq. The Popular Mobilization forces, as the militias are known collectively, were vital in fighting against Islamic State militants. After the defeat of ISIS, the militiamen were integrated into the government’s mainstream security forces. However, their support of the Shi’ite Iranian government has been an annoyance to Washington, which emphasizes ties between the militia groups and Iranian security forces.

Turkish strikes on Friday killed four P.K.K. guerrillas. A separate air strike killed five more guerrillas.

The body of a murdered shepherd was discovered near Mosul.