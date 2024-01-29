Iraq Weekly Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish forces targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members killed five guerrillas in airstrikes in the Hakurk area.

U.S. strikes against militiamen in the Qaim region left two dead and two wounded. There were also strikes near Jurf al-Sakr. The strikes were in response to attacks on U.S. forces at al-Asad Base.

Federal Police shooting at a car in Maysan province killed a child and wounded two more people. The incident is under investigation.

A dumped body was found in an orchard near Baquba.