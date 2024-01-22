Iraq Weekly Roundup: 36 Killed

At least 36 people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

Militamen launched missiles and rockets at the al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, late Saturday. Two U.S. soldiers were injured. The two injured soldiers have already returned to active duty, but several more are being monitored for traumatic brain injuries that may reveal themselves slowly. An Iraqi soldier was also wounded in the attack.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) targets left 10 guerrillas dead. Earlier, 19 guerrillas were killed in separate strikes.

An explosive device killed a child who was collecting soft drink cans for resale in Baaj.

Gunmen on a motorcycle killed a civilian near the bird market in Baquba.

In Kirkuk, gunmen killed a girl who was reportedly a P.K.K. member.

Gunmen in Qayara, wounded two civilians.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Anbar province.