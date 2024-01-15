Iraq Weekly Roundup: 45 Killed

At least 45 people were killed, and 17 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed, during clashes at a base in Metina. Another eight were wounded. Following the attack, Turkey conducted extensive air strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and the People’s Protection Units (Y.P.G.) targets in Iraq and Syria. At least 23 P.K.K. were killed in the counter-attacks.

In Erbil, Iranian strikes against purported Israeli spy centers in the Kurdish region, left four dead. However, local reports suggest that the homes of Kurdish security of business figures were bombed instead. Seventeen people were wounded.

Three Iraqi soldiers were killed, and one more was wounded during an ISIS attack on their base near Haditha.

Air strikes on a hideout in Wadi Shay left three militants dead.

Two militants were killed in a raid in Tarmiya.

A P.K.K. leader was killed during an operation in Sulaymania.

A bomb in Bani Saad wounded two servicemembers.