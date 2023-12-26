Iraq Weekly Roundup: 74 Killed

At least 74 people were killed, and 28 more were wounded in recent violence:

A drone wounded three U.S. servicemembers in attacks in Erbil. The U.S. military launched retaliatory strikes.

Iraq condemned U.S. strikes near Hilla that left one militia member dead and 20 others wounded. A strike in Wasit province wounded four others. Some of the wounded were civilians.

Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed in Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) attacks in northern Iraq. Six of the soldiers were killed near Hakurk on Friday. The other six were killed in Amadi on Saturday. At least 56 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in retaliatory attacks.

A Turkish operation killed a P.K.K. leader and several companions in Suleimaniya.

An Iraqi military helicopter experienced technical problems during a take-off from a base in Tuz Khormato. The pilot was killed, and the second officer was wounded.

A security member was killed during a militant attack in Tarmiya.

Two tourists were killed when their car triggered an explosive device in a remote location in Anbar province. The two men were traveling from Kuwait and were likely on a hunting expedition.