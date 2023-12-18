Iraq Weekly Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

Voting in provincial elections is taking place across Iraq, with only minor polling-related violence occuring. This is the first election to take place since 2013.

A hand grenade lobbed at a polling center in Sadr City wounded a security guard.

In Baghdad gunmen attacked a candidate’s home, but no casualties were reported. A separate attack, against an election center was thwarted.

No casualties were reported after bombings near two elections centers in Najaf.

Election protesters shut down a road in Kut.

One ISIS militant was killed, and four more were wounded during a clash in Rutba.

Turkish air strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets left seven guerrillas dead.

Five P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes in the Qandil Mountains.