At least 19 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Operations in Makhmour left four servicemembers wounded and four militants dead.

Five militants were killed in U.S. airstrikes in Kirkuk province.

Turkish strikes against Kurdish Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Iraq killed five guerrillas.

Three P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in a separate strike.

Two more P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in another strike.