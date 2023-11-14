Iraq Weekly Roundup: 22 Killed

At least 22 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left six dead.

A Turkish security operation in northern Iraq left a P.K.K. leader dead.

A female P.K.K. leader was killed during a Turkish operation in northern Iraq.

A Turkish drone attack killed two guerrillas and wounded another belonging to the Shingal Resistance Units (Y.B.S.). The group is affiliated with the P.K.K. and operates in mainly Yazidi areas.

Clashes in Tarmiya left one soldier dead and one civilian wounded.

A soldier was wounded in an attack in Diyala.

In Wadi Tharthar, security operations left one soldier and four militants dead.

Near Kirkuk, three militants were killed in an operation.

Two militants were killed during airstrikes on Wadi al-Abra.