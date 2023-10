At least six people were killed in recent violent

One Turkish soldier was killed during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

An airstrike in the Qandil Mountains left one P.K.K. leader dead.

A suspected Turkish drone strike killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

In Tal Afar, a body bearing gunshot wounds was discovere.