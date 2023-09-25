Iraq Weekly Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and two more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish drone strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in northern Iraq left five fighters dead.

Four militants were killed during operations in Wadi Zaghitoun.

In Anbar, two civilians were murdered. Later, security forces killed four militants involved in the killings.

Gunmen killed a prominent female blogger in Baghdad.

An I.E.D. left in an Abu Garma orchard killed a child and wounded his father.

In Basra, a chase involving border patrol and three terrorism suspects left one patrolman with gunshot injuries to his hand.