Iraq Weekly Roundup: 18 Killed

At least 18 people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

A drone attack on counter-terrorism units at Arbat Airfield near Suleimaniya, left seven dead and four wounded. The forces at the base are affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan political party.

A Turkish drone strike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites killed three fighters belonging to the Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.), a P.K.K.-affiliated group working in Sinjar. A fourth guerrilla was killed as well.

Six P.K.K. were killed in Turkish operations in Hakurk.

An Erbil building used by the P.K.K.-affiliated political coalition, Kurdistan National Congress, was attacked. One member was killed in his office.

Two army officers were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Hamrin.