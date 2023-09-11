Iraq Weekly Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence:

A Turkish drone strike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Basawi left two guerrillas dead and another wounded. Another guerrilla was killed separately.

A roadside bomb blamed on Kurdistan Workers’ Party guerrillas killed one Turkish soldier and wounded another in Zab.

Two small children were killed, and another was wounded when an old landmine exploded in Basra.

A body bearing gunshot wounds was found in Kirkuk.

In Mosul, gunmen killed a man.

An ISIS attack on a checkpoint near Muqdadiya left a soldier with injuries.