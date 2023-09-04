Iraq Weekly Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Four protesters were shot dead during clashes in Kirkuk. Fifteen more were reported wounded. Tensions began to rise after an announcement that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (K.D.P.) would resume control of their headquarters in the city. The building has been occupied by the Iraqi army since 2017. Kirkuk has a complicated ethnic history. Currently, Arab and Turkmen civilians are against the handover of the building, saying they were mistreated in the past under Kurdish rule. However, the Kurds are also concerned about their rights being infringed upon.

An Afghan visitor was killed in Maysan province by a mine leftover from the Iran-Iraq War.

In Sulaymaniya, Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one guerrilla dead.