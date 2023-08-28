Iraq Weekly Roundup: 20 Killed

At least 20 people were killed, and one more was wounded in the latest violence:

A Turkish drone strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members killed three guerrillas in Sidikan. Four more were killed in a later strike.

Turkish strikes in Zangidar left three P.K.K. guerrillas dead.

In Gara a Turkish drone strike killed a P.K.K. commander.

Two more P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in ongoing strikes.

A Turkish soldier was killed during anti-P.K.K. operations. A second Turkish soldier was reported killed later.

The Iraqi government executed three men convicted of a 2016 bombing in Baghdad that killed hundreds.

An ISIS attack near Mutasim left a militiaman with injuries.

A militant was killed near Samarra

A landmine killed a young man in Maysan.