Iraq Weekly Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Two French soldiers died in separate incidents in Iraq over the last week. One died during a training exercise. The other died in a road accident.

A child was killed and six more were wounded when old ordance exploded as the children were playing with it in Shafia.

Leftover ordnance killed one child and wounded another during a fire at a dump in Mosul.

In Kirkuk, airstrikes killed four militants.

An I.E.D. explosion in Daquq, left three soldiers with injuries.

A former Peshmerga commander was assassinated at his home in Ranya. There is a question as to whether this murder is tied to Kurdish politics.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Abu Saida.

A woman was shot to death in Badush.

Five soldiers were wounded in a blast in Wadi al-Shay.