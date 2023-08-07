Iraq Weekly Roundup: Four People Killed; 11 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least four people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence. Eleven skeletons were found in an old mass grave:
Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Suleimaniya killed one guerrilla and wounded another.A Turkish strike in Duhok killed a civilian and wounded his companion.
An old landmine killed a 15-year-old near the borders with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
In Baghdad, a gunman killed a security member.
Two Peshmerga members were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Amedi.
During the removal or rubble in Mosul, authorities found 11 skeletons that likely date from the liberation of the city from ISIS militants.