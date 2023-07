In recent violence, six people were killed, and another was wounded:

Four P.K.K. guerrillas were killed when a Turkish drone attacked a Kurdistan Workers’ Party location near Suleymania.

A Turkish soldier was killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas.

A Kurdish security officer was killed in a bombing blamed on P.K.K. guerillas in Zahko

Gunmen wounded a police officer near Kirkuk.