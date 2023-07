In recent violence, six people were killed, and another was wounded:

Turkish forces targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party members killed two leaders in Zab. They also killed another P.K.K. leader late last week.

A militiaman was killed during an inspection in Oweisat, when explosives were detonated.

A farmer’s body was discovered in Zghaitoun.

In Sinjar the body of a kidnapping victim was found.

A bomb in Thar Thar left an army officer with injuries.