Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and nine were wounded in the latest violence:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a bombing blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities announced the death of two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Gunmen in Qayara killed a man who operated an energy generator.

An old landmine killed a Shepherd near the Iranian border in Haji Omaran.

A man on a motorcycle threw a grenaded a home in Najaf, wounding seven people.

A bomb wounded a soldier in Wadi Zgihtoun.

A militant was wounded during a failed attack near Riyadh.