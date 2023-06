At least seven people were killed and four were wounded in the latest violence:

Three Iraqi soldiers were killed, and four were wounded during an early morning attack in Wadi al-Naft.

Turkish airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members in northern Iraq left two guerrillas dead.

In Suleimaniya, gunmen killed a Kurd, who was from Turkey. A media source, affiliated with the P.K.K., blamed Turkey for the murder.

Gunmen killed a shepherd in Baaj.