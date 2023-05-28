Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed

At least two people were killed, and six were wounded in the latest violence:

One militiaman was killed, and another was wounded when a bomb exploded at an old camp in Nukhaib.

In Baghdad, a dumped body bearing gunshot wounds was discovered.

A bomb attached to a car near Baquba wounded a policeman and a civilian.

An explosion of unknown origin wounded three children in Bani Saad.

Also, gunmen attacked an office belonging to M.P. Hussein Al-Sabri in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi. No casualties were reported but the office was destroyed.