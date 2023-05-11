Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed in the latest violence:
One policeman and three militants were killed during an attack on a security outpost in Mutasim.
Two militants were killed in Nimrud. A militiaman was killed in this or a separate incident.
Antiwar News and Opinions
