Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed in the latest violence:

One policeman and three militants were killed during an attack on a security outpost in Mutasim.

Two militants were killed in Nimrud. A militiaman was killed in this or a separate incident.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.