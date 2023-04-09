Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, gunfire killed one person and wounded two others. A dumped body was found. Three people were wounded in a grenade attack. A second shootout left one dead and one wounded. Another grenade attack wounded two people at their home. Gunmen wounded a married couple. A drive-by shooting left two people with injuries. Two brothers were wounded in yet another grenade attack.

Airstrikes killed five militants, including an ISIS official, near Baquba.

One militant was killed, and another was wounded during a security operation to free shepherds in Anbar province.