At least six people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found. One person was wounded in a grenade attack.

A dumped body was found in Baquba.

A girl’s body was found in Mahhoudiya.

In Husseiniyah, four people were wounded when a grenade was tossed at their home.

Security personnel killed three militants in the Hamrin Mountains.