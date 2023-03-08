Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and five were wounded in the latest violence:
Turksih operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one Turkish soldier dead. Two guerrillas were also killed.
An attack on a Tuz Khormato outpost left one security member dead and another wounded.
A bomb in Amerli killed a security member and wounded two more, at least.
In Baghdad, an armed attack left one person dead and another wounded.
Gunmen in Daquq wounded the son of a judge who was assassinated ten years ago.
Three militants were killed during an airstrike on Balkanah Mountain
Also, a Yazidi mass grave was found in Sinjar.