Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and five were wounded in the latest violence:

Turksih operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one Turkish soldier dead. Two guerrillas were also killed.

An attack on a Tuz Khormato outpost left one security member dead and another wounded.

A bomb in Amerli killed a security member and wounded two more, at least.

In Baghdad, an armed attack left one person dead and another wounded.

Gunmen in Daquq wounded the son of a judge who was assassinated ten years ago.

Three militants were killed during an airstrike on Balkanah Mountain

Also, a Yazidi mass grave was found in Sinjar.