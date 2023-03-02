Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and three were wounded in the latest violence:

Security forces in Nukhaib discovered a burned-out car containing two bodies. Three people associated with the car are missing.

Three ISIS militants were killed during a military operation in Hit.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed one person, and wounded another. A grenade wounded two people.

A Turkish drone in Singar killed a leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party near a Sinjar police station. Other casualties were reported.