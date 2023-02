At least six people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a body was found. A civilian was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. A woman’s body was found bearing gunshot wounds.

A decapitated body was found in Karbala.

A dumped body was found in Qayara.

In Sadr City, two people were wounded when gunmen shot them. Separately, a dumped body was found.

A bomb in Mosul, wounded two people.