At least nine people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a shooting left one person dead and another wounded. An unidentified body was found.

A child was killed, and two more were wounded when explosives blew up in an abandoned yard in Ishaqi.

Gunmen >killed a Yazidi man in

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) in Hakkurk left three dead guerrillas. A day earlier, two guerrillas were killed.