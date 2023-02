At least three people were killed, and 10 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, one person was killed and two others were wounded in an attack. A dumped body was discovered. A grenade attack wounded three people. Three more were wounded in a shooting. A policeman was wounded during a failed assassination attempt.

A man was shot dead in Abu Ghraib.

A child was wounded when old ordnance exploded near Najaf.